Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Saturday (October 19, 2024), the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas would live on.

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Mr. Khamenei said in a statement.

"Hamas is alive and will remain alive," he added.

