Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill and party leader Mary Louise McDonald arrive at the Titanic Exhibition Centre count during the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, in Belfast, Northern Ireland May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 07, 2022 02:15 IST

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has so far secured 29% of the vote compared to 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party