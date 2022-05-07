Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting

Reuters May 07, 2022 02:15 IST

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has so far secured 29% of the vote compared to 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill and party leader Mary Louise McDonald arrive at the Titanic Exhibition Centre count during the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, in Belfast, Northern Ireland May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein secured far more first-preference votes in elections to Northern Ireland's regional assembly than its rivals, indicating it was likely to win the election, broadcaster tallies showed. Sinn Fein secured 29% of the vote compared to 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, data collated by Britain's BBC and Ireland's RTE broadcasters showed after first-preference votes were counted in all 18 constituencies. Under Northern Ireland's proportional representation voting system, the party that wins the most first-preference votes is not guaranteed of winning the most seats in the regional assembly but it is hard for a party to overcome a significant deficit.



