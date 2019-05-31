International

Singapore's leap into the world of driverless, fully autonomous buses

Singapore, in partnership with Volvo Buses, has taken a leap in the world of driverless, fully autonomous buses. The city state is conducting trials of a Volvo 7900 series electric bus along test ‘roads’ with a 'hands-free' technology in the driver’s seat. 

