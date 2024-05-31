Singapore’s Indian-origin Leader of Opposition to go on trial in October for lying in Parliament

Singapore’s Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh is set to go on trial in mid-October on two charges of lying in Parliament to a Committee of Privileges over former fellow parliamentarian Raeesah Khan's case, according to a media report.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a pre-trial conference held in chambers away from the public and media on Friday morning, 16 days of trial were fixed for him before Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan, Channel News Asia reported.

According to court records, the first segment of the trial is set to begin from October 14 to October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another three periods were set for the trial if necessary, spanning October 21 to October 24, November 5 to 8 and November 11 to 13.

He had made his intention to claim trial clear from the first day he was charged in court - pleading not guilty on March 19.

The two charges Mr. Singh faces allege that he wilfully made a false answer on December 10, 2021, and December 15, 2021, in the public hearing room at Parliament House.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was during an inquiry before the Committee of Privileges, centering on the case of Khan, who had lied over a sexual assault case and accused the police of mishandling the case.

Mr. Singh allegedly testified falsely that he had wanted Ms. Khan to clarify what she said in Parliament about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, and that he spoke to Ms Khan as he wanted to convey to her that she had to clarify what she said over the same issue.

If convicted of lying under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to SGD7,000, or both per charge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.