Singapore, with 84% population vaccinated, sees rise in cases

According to the Ministry of Health, 16 fatalities linked to the coronavirus and 4,248 new infections were reported on October 29

Singapore has registered over 4,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 536 from residents of dormitories for migrant workers, even as 84% of its population has been fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, 16 fatalities linked to the coronavirus and 4,248 new infections were reported on October 29. Those who died were aged between 44 and 90 and had various underlying medical conditions.

The 16 fatalities have taken Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 380. So far, the country has reported 192,099 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the ministry said.

As of October 28, 84% people in Singapore have received the full regimen or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 85% have received at least one dose and 14% have received their booster shots, a third dose, it said.

To further promote vaccination, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) is offering a Singapore dollar 30 ($22) e-voucher to those referring unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above for vaccination.

"Seniors 60 and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said the ministry.

The 'Let’s Get Our Seniors Vaccinated' programme was launched on August 13 and will run until November 30, according to the HealthHub website.