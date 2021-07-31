Singapore warns to cancel permit of permanent residents, pass holders not complying with COVID-19 safety measures

Singapore

31 July 2021 17:55 IST

This came with the announcement of Singapore tightening border measures for travellers from Australia and China's Jiangsu province after an increase in COVID-19 cases in those places

Singapore on Saturday warned that it will cancel the permit or pass of permanent residents and long-term pass holders who do not comply with the new COVID-19 safety requirements.

"Permanent Residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders who fail to comply with the new requirement may have their permit or pass cancelled," Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a release.

This came with the announcement of Singapore tightening border measures for travellers from Australia and China's Jiangsu province after an increase in COVID-19 cases in those places, the Straits Times reported, citing the MOH.

Advertising

Advertising

The new measures will kick in on Monday at 11.59 pm.

“Incoming travellers - with a travel history to Australia within the last 21 days - will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN), up from seven days,” the Channel News Asia reported citing MOH statement.

The travellers will have to do so in either a dedicated facility or at their place of residence.

Those who opt for their place of residence must be staying there alone, or with household members with the same SHN duration and travel history.

They must also have travelled to no other region within the last 21 days.

Incoming travellers will have to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival and before the end of their isolation. They will also be required to do antigen rapid tests on the third, seventh and 11th day of isolation.

Before departing for Singapore, they have to present a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours.

Meanwhile, incoming Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to China's Jiangsu province within the last 21 days will have to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

They will also have to take a PCR test on arrival and before the end of their isolation. Travellers from other parts of China are allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without having to serve an SHN if their PCR test on arrival is negative.

Short-term travellers with an air travel pass with travel history to Jiangsu province within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

The MOH said it will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of imported cases.