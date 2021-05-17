Singapore to shut schools as virus surges

Singapore

Singapore will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new coronavirus strains such as the one first detected in India were affecting more children in the city-state.

Authorities said on Sunday that primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges would shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28. The announcement came after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in eight months.

