Singapore sees 120 new cases

Singapore reported 120 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Sunday, by far its highest daily rise, and quarantined nearly 20,000 migrant workers in their dormitories.
Of Sunday’s new cases, 116 were locally transmitted and many were linked to two dormitories that house migrant workers, who will now have to stay in their rooms for 14 days.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest daily rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from the virus.
