Singapore ruling party sees record setback

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) extended its unbroken rule at Friday’s election, but its vote share slipped near a record low as Opposition parties made historic inroads in a ballot held under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In power since 1965, the PAP had been widely expected to win and carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to what is likely his last victory before retirement as national leader.
The PAP had secured 83 out of 93 seats in Parliament. But the main Opposition Workers’ Party won the other 10, the most ever held by Opposition lawmakers, while the PAP’s popular vote fell to 61%, very near a record low.
Small shifts in the PAP’s popularity can lead to major policy changes. And in a city-state with tight controls over media and rules constricting free speech and assembly, among other obstacles to Opposition, supporters took the early indicators as a landmark show of strength.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath