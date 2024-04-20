Singapore recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala over alleged pesticide content

April 20, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong on April 18 recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala from India alleging the presence of a pesticide called ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit.

In a statement released, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said “Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. It can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices.”

It added that although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” the SFA said.