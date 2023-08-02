Singapore PM admits ruling party 'has taken a hit' from scandals

August 02, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Singapore

Singapore's Prime Minister mounted a vigorous defence of his long-ruling People's Action Party on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it had "taken a hit" after a rare spate of political scandals.

Lee Hsien Loong vowed, however, to "show Singaporeans that we will uphold standards and do the right thing, so that trust is maintained, and the Singapore system continues to work well".

Singapore has capitalised on its reputation for clean government to attract massive foreign investments and turn the city-state into a financial and commercial hub.

But that reputation has been threatened by two major furores: a Cabinet Minister's arrest amid a corruption probe; and two PAP legislators resigning because of an affair.

Before that, two heavyweight Cabinet members were investigated for allegedly getting favours in their rental of sprawling colonial-era bungalows, but were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

Lee has faced criticism over an alleged lack of transparency in how the government handled the scandals, as well as questions over whether the standards set by the party's founding leaders have been eroded.

"Let me assure Singaporeans that we will protect the integrity of our system of government. For the good of our country, we will carry through what needs to be done in accordance with the law, even if it may be politically embarrassing and painful to the party," Mr. Lee said.

"I will not flinch or hesitate to do my duty, to keep our system robust and clean. This is how the PAP government can continue to deserve the trust that Singaporeans have placed in us."

Mr. Lee said he could not give further details about the probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who he had ordered to go on leave, because investigations were still under way.

Mr. Iswaran was arrested and released on bail last month after powerful anti-graft body the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) launched a probe into him.

Also last month, Parliament speaker Tan Chuan Jin and a woman legislator resigned because of an affair.

"The PAP has taken a hit," Lee acknowledged.

Political analyst Eugene Tan told AFP that Mr. Lee's admission was "significant in the sense that it does signal that they do know they have a lot to do to restore public trust and confidence".

His statement was "meant to address public concerns, doubts and anxieties about whether the standards of integrity, honesty and probity have declined", said Tan, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University.

The scandals came as the party -- which has ruled uninterrupted for 64 years -- bounces back from its worst ever election results in 2020, when its share of the popular vote fell to a near-record low and the opposition gained more seats.

The PAP did, however, maintain its more than two-thirds majority.

General elections are not due until 2025, with a younger generation of leaders expected to take the lead.

Mr. Lee, 71, had earlier said he would hand the leadership to current deputy Lawrence Wong, though he gave no timeline.

Tan, the analyst, said the PAP "would need as much time as they can get to improve their report card" before elections are called.

