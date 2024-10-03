ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore High Court hands one year jail sentence to former Transport Minister Iswaran

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:06 am IST - SINGAPORE

The former Minister is the first person to be prosecuted under Section 165 in post-independent Singapore

PTI

Singapore’s former Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations S. Iswaran arrives for sentencing at the Supreme Court in Singapore on October 3, 2024. S | Photo Credit: AFP

Singapore’s Indian-origin former Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed a one-year jail sentence on Thursday (October 3, 2024) after he pleaded guilty to five charges relating to corruption and blocking of justice in the High Court on September 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentence is more than the six to seven months asked for by the prosecution, which Justice Hoong considers “manifestly inadequate”.

The higher the office held by offender as public servant, the higher his level of culpability, said Justice Hoong.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister is the first person to be prosecuted under Section 165 in post-independent Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Indian-origin Singapore Minister resigns after being charged with corruption

Judge Vincent Hoong turns to the mitigating factors that the defence has highlighted, including Iswaran’s public service to Singapore, his voluntary disgorgement to the benefits and his early plea of guilt.

Given that the rest of the 30 charges that were taken into consideration bear similarities with the proceeded charges where he received gifts, the judge said that these charges revealed scale and repetition of offending over a significant period of time. This is culpability-increasing factor, says Judge Hoong.

ADVERTISEMENT

His public service and contributions to Singapore were at most a neutral factor, adds the judge.

Singapore Cabinet Minister arrested in rare top-level graft probe

Justice Hoong says he has difficulty believing that Iswaran was remorseful, as the latter had made public statements rejecting the charges as false.

He added that he is unable to accept the defence’s submissions. The accused is only eligible for a sentencing discount of up to 10%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US