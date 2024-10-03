GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Singapore High Court hands one year jail sentence to former Transport Minister Iswaran

The former Minister is the first person to be prosecuted under Section 165 in post-independent Singapore

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:06 am IST - SINGAPORE

PTI
Singapore’s former Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations S. Iswaran arrives for sentencing at the Supreme Court in Singapore on October 3, 2024. S

Singapore’s former Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations S. Iswaran arrives for sentencing at the Supreme Court in Singapore on October 3, 2024. S | Photo Credit: AFP

Singapore’s Indian-origin former Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed a one-year jail sentence on Thursday (October 3, 2024) after he pleaded guilty to five charges relating to corruption and blocking of justice in the High Court on September 24.

The sentence is more than the six to seven months asked for by the prosecution, which Justice Hoong considers “manifestly inadequate”.

The higher the office held by offender as public servant, the higher his level of culpability, said Justice Hoong.

The former Minister is the first person to be prosecuted under Section 165 in post-independent Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

Indian-origin Singapore Minister resigns after being charged with corruption

Judge Vincent Hoong turns to the mitigating factors that the defence has highlighted, including Iswaran’s public service to Singapore, his voluntary disgorgement to the benefits and his early plea of guilt.

Given that the rest of the 30 charges that were taken into consideration bear similarities with the proceeded charges where he received gifts, the judge said that these charges revealed scale and repetition of offending over a significant period of time. This is culpability-increasing factor, says Judge Hoong.

His public service and contributions to Singapore were at most a neutral factor, adds the judge.

Singapore Cabinet Minister arrested in rare top-level graft probe

Justice Hoong says he has difficulty believing that Iswaran was remorseful, as the latter had made public statements rejecting the charges as false.

He added that he is unable to accept the defence’s submissions. The accused is only eligible for a sentencing discount of up to 10%.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:54 am IST

Related Topics

Singapore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.