Singapore considers legal action in 2022 industrial fire that killed Indian national

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower is considering taking legal action against those involved in a fatal industrial fire that killed an Indian national in 2022.

Manku Suri Appa Rao, 38, employed by Asia Technical Gas, died at the scene after a build-up of acetylene in the air caused an explosion and subsequent fire in Tuas on December 30, 2022.

According to investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Manku suffered extensive burns on 95 per cent of his body, The Straits Times reported.

According to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) specialist on Monday, the legal action would be considered pending an assessment.

At a coroner’s inquiry, SCDF Major Fong Chun Hern told the court that acetylene is highly flammable and just 2.3 per cent concentration in the air can result in combustion.

Major Fong said Manku’s colleague had noticed the smell of acetylene gas in the air while Manku was checking the cylinders.

“(The colleague) even commented that he had to switch on two fans, indicating ventilation in the area could be poor. This could have contributed to the accumulation of acetylene where the victim was,” the Singapore Daily quoted Major Fong as saying.

Despite that, MOM occupational safety and health specialist Leslie Lee said there was no consideration for a properly designed exhaust in the working areas beyond ventilation from fans. There were also no gas detectors located within the area.

Lee said MOM is considering action against those involved in the accident pending legal assessment. He did not name the parties involved. Both Maj Fong and Lee had been called as witnesses during the inquiry.

Asia Technical Gas produces industrial and technical gases, including dissolved acetylene and compressed oxygen, according to its website.

Lee said Manku’s job included checking the gas cylinders for pressure and residual acetylene gas. He would do this by loosening the valves on the cylinders.

Investigations revealed that 19 acetylene cylinders had been loosened at the time of the explosion, which could have sparked the incident.

Both the MOM occupational safety specialist and SCDF fire investigator said the release of residual acetylene gas likely caused the explosion and the source of ignition could have been the electrical sockets within the workstation.

Lee said investigations had revealed that there was no designated person responsible for electrical checks prior to the accident and that multiple extension sockets had been observed to be connected to a single power line.

The SCDF major had also said the probable cause of the fire was electrical.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda informed the court that his findings will be fixed after September 20.

Manku’s death was the 46th workplace fatality in Singapore in 2022, marking the highest number recorded since 2016 when 66 people died in worksites across Singapore.