Singapore company manager fined for confining three Indian nationals

A company manager in Singapore was fined Singapore dollars 9,000 on Thursday for wrongfully confining three Indian nationals working for him in a room for around 40 days amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The workers were first confined from May 12 to 15, and then over a five-week stretch, from May 19 to June 26, The Straits Times reported. Shaun Pang Tong Heng had earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of wrongful confinement.
The Indian workers are Ganesan Pandi, Pandiyan Jakakanthan and Muthuraj Thangaraj. Three other similar charges involving the same men were considered during the sentencing, the report said.
Lawyer Md Noor E Adenaan, who represented the 41-year-old Singaporean, told district Judge Prem Raj that his client is remorseful. Shaun saw the men as “troublemakers”.
The lawyer said that during the outbreak, Ganesan and Pandiyan had left their place of residence in Tuas to buy alcohol despite being housed near a COVID-19 cluster. Pandiyan also drove a company lorry without a licence. As for Muthuraj, the lawyer said, he was previously caught for drink driving.
The court heard that the room the trio were confined in had clean beds, a bathroom, as well as Wi-Fi connection. They were also given meals and ample water. But Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said it was no excuse for the manager to take matters into his own hands. Before handing out the sentence, the judge said the manager should have notified the police about the workers.
For each count of wrongful confinement, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath