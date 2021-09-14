International

Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI’s missteps in Nassar probe

Olympic gymnast and champion Simone Biles. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Olympic champion Simone Biles will one of several renowned gymnasts who will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this week, as it explores how the FBI botched its investigation into disgraced former United States Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday.


