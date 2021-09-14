Olympic champion Simone Biles will one of several renowned gymnasts who will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this week, as it explores how the FBI botched its investigation into disgraced former United States Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday.
Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI’s missteps in Nassar probe
Reuters
WASHINGTON,
September 14, 2021 15:16 IST
Reuters
WASHINGTON,
September 14, 2021 15:16 IST
She is among several renowned gymnasts who will testify.
She is among several renowned gymnasts who will testify.
Related Articles
Close X
Morning Digest: Willing to stand by Afghan people, says India; PM Modi to attend Quad Summit at White House on Sept. 24, and more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 3:19:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/simone-biles-to-testify-before-senate-panel-over-fbis-missteps-in-nassar-probe/article36449461.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story