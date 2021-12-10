Silent protest against junta empties Myanmar streets

Yangon

10 December 2021 22:44 IST

Country has been in turmoil since the February coup

Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” on Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.

The country has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The streets of downtown Yangon were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic. The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.

On Monday a junta court jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for two years for incitement against the military and flouting coronavirus curbs during elections her party won last year.