Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after attack on barracks

November 26, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - FREETOWN

The Sierra Leone government said in a statement that the security forces were in control of the situation

Reuters

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown, the government said on November 26.

The government said in a statement that the security forces were in control of the situation.

"In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. The have been rebuffed," information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

"A nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors," the statement added.

