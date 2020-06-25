Shutdowns expected in some U.S. areas: Kudlow

Spikes in novel U.S. coronavirus cases will likely trigger closures in some places but not a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, as a number of states recorded a record rise in infections.
“There will be some shutdowns individually... in individual places and certain stores. We are keeping a very close eye on this,” Mr. Kudlow said.
“We’re going to have hot spots. No question,” he later told reporters at the White House. “We just have to live with that.”
Overall, the U.S. recorded its second greatest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since early March, with a nationwide surge of nearly 36,000 new cases on Tuesday — the highest since a record 36,426 new U.S. infections recorded on April 24. Mr. Kudlow told Fox he still expected to see a “strong v”-shaped economic recovery.
