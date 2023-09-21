HamberMenu
Shots fired outside U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, but no injuries have been reported

Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on April 18. U.S. officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people

September 21, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - BEIRUT

AP
A U.S. Marine Osprey takes off from the U.S. Embassy in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, March 19, 2020. An unknown gunman opened fire outside the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon late Wednesday night, Sept. 20, 2023.

A U.S. Marine Osprey takes off from the U.S. Embassy in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, March 19, 2020. An unknown gunman opened fire outside the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon late Wednesday night, Sept. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

An unknown gunman opened fire outside the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon late September 20 night.

Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said in a statement that “small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance” of the heavily fortified compound in the Beirut suburb of Awkar.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe,” he said. "We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on April 18. U.S. officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people, on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on Sept. 20, 1984.

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy.

