Shot down 14 Russian drones, says Ukraine

Ukraine's forces destroyed 14 out of 16 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on Friday (August 23, 2024).

"The air defence system operated in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions," it said in a statement.

