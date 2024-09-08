ADVERTISEMENT

Two shot and wounded at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing, says Israeli medics

Published - September 08, 2024 01:17 pm IST - Jerusalem

The border crossing is used by Palestinians, Israelis, and international tourists

AP

Two people have been shot and seriously wounded near the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two people have been shot and seriously wounded near the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli first responders said on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Israeli police said the shooter was killed, without providing further details. The border crossing is used by Palestinians, Israelis, and international tourists. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said two people were in serious condition.

Israel's deadly West Bank raid enters fourth day

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of violence since Hamas' Oct 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Israel has launched near-daily military arrest raids into dense Palestinian residential areas, and there has also been a rise in settler violence and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

