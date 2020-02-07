International

Shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said countries must not hold back clinical data on confirmed cases of virus.

The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief warned on Friday.

“The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He also said countries must not hold back clinical data on confirmed cases of virus.

“We urge those member states to share that information immediately,” he said.

“No one country or organisation can stop this outbreak alone. Our best hope and our only hope is to work together. We have a common enemy which is dangerous and which can bring serious upheaval, social, political and economic. This is the time to fight it and in unison,” he said.

Tedros also pointed out that for the past two days the number of reported cases of the virus had declined.

He said this was “good news but we caution against reading too much into that – the numbers could go up again”.

