Shoplifting surges 30% in England and Wales, official data shows

Thousands of shoplifting incidents, often in smaller stores are not reported to police

Published - July 25, 2024 11:45 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
CCTV camera security in shopping mall with supermarket blur background.

CCTV camera security in shopping mall with supermarket blur background. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shoplifting offences in England and Wales increased 30% in the year ending March to the highest level in 20 years, official data showed on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 4,43,995 shoplifting offences recorded by the police over the year, up from 3,42,428 in the year to March 2023.

Persistent increases

The figures continue the trend of persistent increases since the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers say the true picture is much worse as thousands of shoplifting incidents, often in smaller stores, are not reported to the police because owners do not think the force will either respond or prosecute offenders.

The issue of shop theft and violence against store workers has been raised by many of Britain’s biggest retailers over the last year including Tesco, John Lewis and Primark , echoing similar reports in the United States and elsewhere.

Lobby group the British Retail Consortium says the industry is losing almost £1 billion a year from theft.

‘Deeply concerned’

Retail workers trade union Usdaw said it was “deeply concerned” by the latest figures. “This 30% increase in shoplifting is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning,” Usdaw General Secretary Paddy Lillis said.

Britain’s Labour government pledged to introduce a standalone offence for assaulting a shop worker.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / United Kingdom

