Shooting kills 3 people at a Texas apartment complex, police say

January 26, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - ARLINGTON

Police in Texas said three people were killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex, a news report said.

Authorities in Arlington said a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m., KTVT-TV reported.

Officers who responded to a home on Chatham Green Lane found three victims who had died of gunshot wounds, KTVT reported.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

Arlington is located about 24 kilometres east of Forth Worth and about 32 kilometres west of Dallas.

