March 10, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - BERLIN

At least six people are dead and several more injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Focus Online media reported on Thursday, citing the fire service.

Police in Hamburg tweeted that there was a major police operation in the district of Alsterdorf and they were looking at the background but gave no further details.

Focus reported the perpetrators are on the run, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.

