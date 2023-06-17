HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shooting in Baltimore wounds six people

Police say a shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all are expected to survive

June 17, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - BALTIMORE

AP
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting in Baltimore on the night of June 16 wounded six people, though all were expected to survive, police said.

Officers who had pulled over a car in the city's north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

Officers found three men near the intersection of East Cold Spring Lane and York Road who all had “numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Mr. Eldridge said in an email. Medics transported the three men to area hospitals for treatment.

Police were then informed there were another three victims who had walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Mr. Eldridge said.

The victims included an 18-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, Eldridge said.

Northern District detectives are investigating the shooting.

Related Topics

USA / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.