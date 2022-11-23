  1. EPaper
Shooting at Walmart store in Virginia, several feared dead

The number of dead and wounded is still unclear, but local media reports 10 fatalities.

November 23, 2022 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Reuters
In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia, U.S.

In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia, U.S. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia late on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, resulted in multiple fatalities, and the shooter is dead, the City of Chesapeake said.

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake tweeted.

The number of dead and wounded is still unclear, but no more than 10 people have died, local media outlet WAVY reported.

Walmart and the Chesapeake police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

