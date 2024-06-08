Shooting at Panama University leaves one dead, another injured

A shooter opened fire on Friday, June 7, 2024, at a rural branch of the University of Panama (UP), killing a young man and injuring another person, according to police and university sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting took place at the UP's Veraguas regional college, about 250 km west of the capital, where a group of agronomy students had gathered.

An investigation has been launched, according to a police source, who said no arrests have been made.

Shootings at Panama's schools or universities are very rare.

Earlier on Friday, UP President Eduardo Flores confirmed that an unknown assailant had opened fire on "a group of students."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.