Shooting at Panama University leaves one dead, another injured

Published - June 08, 2024 02:23 am IST - PANAMA CITY

Reuters

Panama authorities work at a scene where a shooter opened fire at a rural branch of the University of Panama (UP), killing a young man and injuring another person, according to police and university sources, in Veraguas, Panama June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A shooter opened fire on Friday, June 7, 2024, at a rural branch of the University of Panama (UP), killing a young man and injuring another person, according to police and university sources.

The shooting took place at the UP's Veraguas regional college, about 250 km west of the capital, where a group of agronomy students had gathered.

An investigation has been launched, according to a police source, who said no arrests have been made.

Shootings at Panama's schools or universities are very rare.

Earlier on Friday, UP President Eduardo Flores confirmed that an unknown assailant had opened fire on "a group of students."

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
