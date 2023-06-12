Shooting at California teen’s birthday party leaves 18-year-old woman dead, 6 wounded

June 12, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Antioch

A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early on June 11, police said.

Also read: Biden urges assault weapons ban after California shootings

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the Department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 kilometres) northeast of San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Also read: U.S. Shooting: 2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff’s office searching for suspect

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after “a panic where attendees [...]fled in multiple directions and into the neighbourhood,” police said.

The Antioch police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT