ADVERTISEMENT

Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Russian coast

Published - August 18, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Moscow, Russia

The eruption caused an 8km high ash column, causing ash column to rise 8km high, no injuries reported

ANI

This photo provided by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Sunday shows the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano reportedly caused by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake about 102km (63 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka peninsula. | Photo Credit: AP

“Shiveluch volcano in Russia erupted after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of the country,” CNN reported, citing TASS.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the visual evaluations, the ash column is rising as high as 8km above the sea level, CNN reported, citing TASS. The report said that the volcano had released a gush of lava. No reports of injuries have been made. Shiveluch volcano is located around 280 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city that has a population of about 181,000 that lies in Russia’s Kamchatka.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake’s epicentre was about 55 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and had a depth of about 30 miles. The quake caused no “major damage.” However, buildings are being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities, CNN reported, citing TASS.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dramatic volcano eruption changed lives in Fiji 2,500 years ago. 100 generations have kept the story alive

The Russian Emergencies Ministry did not issue a tsunami warning due to the tremor. However, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System had warned that “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Russia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Residents of the region left their homes due to tremors. Furniture toppled and dishes were broken due to the earthquake, TASS reported.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the aftershock occurred at 07:21 Kamchatka time (12:51am Indian Standard time) on Saturday (August 17, 2024). The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US