Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong; dozens of crew in danger

AP July 02, 2022 16:28 IST

This handout photo released by the Hong Kong government Flying Service on July 2, 2022 shows a ship after it broke into two amid Typhoon Chaba, during a rescue operation of the crew members in the South China Sea, 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: AFP

An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said on July 2. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5.30 p. m. (1030 GMT) on Saturday. The accident occurred about 300KM south of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110KM per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday. The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.



