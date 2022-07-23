Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation: media

Reuters July 23, 2022 09:09 IST

The 41-year old suspect opened fire at the former Premier at a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara, western Japan.

Tetsuya Yamagami, center, holding a weapon, being detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan on, July 8, 2022. Yamagami is accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by opening fire on at him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

