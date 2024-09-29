Shigeru Ishiba: Old hand, new role

Amid scandals and turmoil, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has selected former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader. On Tuesday, he will also take on the role of Prime Minister, as the LDP holds a majority in Parliament.

Of late, the ruling dispensation, which has been in power in Japan for most of the post-War era, has seen much turbulence due to internal conflicts and corruption, leading to a plunge in its approval ratings. Japan is also dealing with high inflation and a stagnant economy. Mr. Ishiba has promised to clean up the party, bolster the economy and address national security challenges.

The 67-year-old, who will take over as Japan’s 102nd Prime Minister, is no political novice, having been in politics for four decades.

Mr. Ishiba was born on February 5, 1957 in the rural Tottori prefecture, where his father was Governor. He graduated in 1979 with a law degree from Keio University and joined Mitsui Bank. After a short banking career, Mr. Ishiba began his political career in Tottori prefecture, and was elected to Parliament in 1986. He has held several positions in government, and served as Defence Minister as well as Agriculture and Forestry Minister.

He has been a member of the LDP for most of his political career, save a four-year stint in an Opposition party from 1993 to 1997. Within the LDP, Mr. Ishiba is a part of the more progressive wing, often serving as a dissenting voice and inviting the ire of his colleagues with his views running counter to the party line. He was a vocal critic of former Prime Ministers, including outgoing PM Fumio Kishida. His approach reportedly made it difficult for him to garner the 20 votes needed to qualify as a candidate for Friday’s LDP election, with support mainly coming from rank-and-file members of the LDP.

Mr. Ishiba has been viewed as an “intellectual heavyweight” in the party. He is considered an expert on national security policy and has sought to bolster Japan’s security against external threats, such as Russia, China and North Korea. He has also advocated for lower dependence by the Japanese government on its ally, the U.S, for security support, and called for greater oversight over bases used by U.S forces stationed in Japan. He has suggested the creation of an Asian NATO and a say in how the U.S would use nuclear weapons in Asia.

Reform plans

During his campaign, he mooted changes in governance, suggesting that some Ministries be moved out of Tokyo so as to boost development in other regions. He has also proposed a new agency to oversee the construction of emergency shelters across the country, which is susceptible to natural disasters.

Mr. Ishiba has previously questioned the increased use of nuclear energy and advocated for renewable energy, but has since softened his stance on the matter, saying he would let some reactors remain operational in Japan.

The LDP, which was formed in 1955, has invited public wrath of late. It drew flak for its association with the controversial Unification Church, which has been characterised as a cult by detractors. Further, there were allegations of under-reporting of political funding by party factions over several years, which led to the dissolution of five out of six factions. Japan’s economy faces other challenges—a 30-year-high inflation, ballooning food prices, a weak yen, and stagnant growth. Other issues include an ageing population and challenges within the labour market.

Outgoing PM Kishida declared last month that he would not be seeking re-election, stating in a press conference that it was necessary to show the people that the LDP will change, ahead of the legislative election set to take place before October 2025.

Now, it’s Mr. Ishiba’s responsibility to bring in those changes and make the party and the government better-equipped to tackle the economic and social challenges Japan is facing.