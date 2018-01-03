Autopsy reveals Sherin Mathews died of ‘homicidal violence’: report

An autopsy has revealed that three-year-old Sherin Mathews died of “homicidal violence”, a media report claimed on Wednesday, quoting multiple sources who have reviewed the document on her death.

Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on October 22 in a tunnel in suburban Dallas.

Sherin died of “homicidal violence”, a law enforcement official in Dallas, Texas, confirmed to WFAA TV station. An earlier report by the same station had said that the autopsy report of Sherin has been handed over to the attorneys for the foster parents of Sherin — Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews.

During a hearing in late November, a doctor testified before a court that Sherin had broken bones and had injuries in various stages of healing, indicating abuse.

Wesley, 37, is charged with injury to a child, while the adoptive mother, Sini, 35, is charged with abandoning or endangering a child. Both are currently lodged in a Dallas jail.

The attorney representing Sini Mathews said the report, received on Tuesday evening from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, does not implicate her in Sherin’s death.