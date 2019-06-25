Sherin case: father pleads guilty to lesser charge

In an unexpected turn, the Indian-American father, accused of killing his 3-year-old adopted daughter Sherin Mathews and hiding her body in a culvert in suburban Dallas, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to media reports.

Wesley Mathews, 39, pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission even before his capital murder trial opened at a Dallas district court on Monday. The lesser charge comes with a lighter possible sentence.

Mathews had been charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 10 in the death of his special needs adoptive daughter, Sherin, in October 2017. If convicted, Mathews would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, with the charge of first-degree injury to a child by omission, Mathews could get probation or face prison and life with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years, a local news site reported. It was not clear if this guilty plea removes the additional charges of capital murder and tampering with a corpse, the report said. But Entering the guilty plea immediately moved Mathews’ trial into the punishment phase on Monday, it said.