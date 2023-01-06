Shelling heard in frontline Ukrainian city despite announced Russian ceasefire

January 06, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bakhmut

AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on January 6, 2023 after 0900 GMT when a Russian ceasefire was supposed to have come into effect.

The artillery fire was lighter than it has been in recent days and the streets of the largely bombed-out city were mostly empty except for military vehicles.

Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.

“The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.

A brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin but dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture was due to have taken effect in what would be the first full pause since Moscow’s invasion in February 2022.

Mr. Putin’s order to stop fighting for 36 hours during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life of the war and as Ukraine‘s allies pledged to send armoured vehicles and a second Patriot air defence battery to aid Kyiv.

A senior Ukraine official said shortly after the supposed start of Russia’s pause in fighting that Moscow’s forces had struck the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or wounded.