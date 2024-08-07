Sheikh Hasina to stay in Delhi ‘for a little while’, says her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while,” her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday (August 5, 2024) and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Follow LIVE updates from the crisis in Bangladesh on August 07, 2024

In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Mr. Joy was asked about Ms. Hasina’s reported plans to seek asylum in a third country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone,” Mr. Joy said.

Ms. Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Ms. Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the U.K.'s hesitation to provide her refuge. Ms. Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.

Editorial | ​From hope to despair: On Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina

Mr. Joy, who spoke on the current volatile situation in Bangladesh, was also asked if he has any plan to join politics when he laughed it off saying: “There is no such plan right now. This is the third time a coup d’état was staged against our family.”

All his family members, except Ms. Hasina, were already staying abroad for a long time and settled in their respective lives, he said and answered in negative to Sheikh Rehana and or any other family member’s chance of joining politics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.