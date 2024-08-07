GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sheikh Hasina to stay in Delhi ‘for a little while’, says her son

Sheikh Hasina is yet to make a decision on seeking asylum in a third country, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said

Published - August 07, 2024 04:48 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
An entry gate of the Indian Air Force station at Hindon, where ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina landed on August 05, 2024.

An entry gate of the Indian Air Force station at Hindon, where ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina landed on August 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while,” her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

Ms. Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday (August 5, 2024) and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Follow LIVE updates from the crisis in Bangladesh on August 07, 2024

In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Mr. Joy was asked about Ms. Hasina’s reported plans to seek asylum in a third country.

“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone,” Mr. Joy said.

Ms. Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Analysis: Why Hasina fell

Ms. Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the U.K.'s hesitation to provide her refuge. Ms. Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.

Mr. Joy, who spoke on the current volatile situation in Bangladesh, was also asked if he has any plan to join politics when he laughed it off saying: “There is no such plan right now. This is the third time a coup d’état was staged against our family.”

All his family members, except Ms. Hasina, were already staying abroad for a long time and settled in their respective lives, he said and answered in negative to Sheikh Rehana and or any other family member’s chance of joining politics.

