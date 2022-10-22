Shehan Karunatilaka | Chronicler of dark days

The 47-year-old writer said after the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka, in 2009, he wanted to write about it. | Photo Credit: Sreejith R. Kumar

A novel about Sri Lanka’s traumatic past has won the Booker Prize for 2022 even as the world is watching a traumatic present unfold in the island nation. Shehan Karunatilaka’s second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, a decade after his prize-winning debut Chinaman, moved the judges for taking readers straight to “the world’s dark heart – the murderous horrors of civil war Sri Lanka of the late 1980s-90,” but once there, also providing glimpses of “tenderness and beauty, love and loyalty, and the pursuit of an ideal that justify every human life”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Moons, a first-person narrative written in second person, revolves around the story of a war photographer, Maali Almeida (his father is Sinhalese, mother Burgher and they are not together any more), who wakes up dead one day, and wants to know how he got there. Besides solving the whodunnit, he also wants to tie up some loose ends and ensure that a bunch of damning photographs he has stored under a bed reaches the right hands. His ghostly self has seven moons to be able to finish that work before he disappears into a “bureaucratic afterlife with an absent god.” In life, he had been caught in a love triangle with a girl, Jacqueline Vairavanathan or Jaki, and a boy, Dilan or DD, son of Stanley Dharmendran, the only Tamil Minister in the Sri Lanka Cabinet.

In an interview to thebookerprizes.com, the 47-year-old writer said after the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka, in 2009, he wanted to write about it. There was a debate over how many civilians died and whose fault it was. But Karunatilaka didn’t feel “brave enough to write about the present”, so he went back 20 years, “to the dark days of 1989”. There was an ethnic war, the LTTE was dominant, there was a Marxist uprising, the Indian Army too had made an appearance, and there were state-sponsored counter-terror squads.

In Karunatilaka’s words, “It was a time of assassinations, disappearances, bombs and corpses. By the end of the 1990s, most of the antagonists were dead, so I felt safer to write about these ghosts, rather than those closer to the present.” In the novel, Maali makes a cheatsheet for an American journalist confused by all the abbreviations, from LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) to JVP (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna) and STF (Special Task Force), and adds lines of caution, “Don’t try and look for the good guys ’cause there ain’t none. These wars aren’t worth dying over. None of them are.” Seven Moons (2022) was earlier published as Chats with the Dead (2020) and updated during the pandemic to make it more accessible to those unaware of Sri Lankan politics of the late 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallows humour

Asked how did he write a book which is “angrily comic”, despite the grim background, Karunatilaka quipped that Sri Lanka specialises in “gallows humour, [we make] jokes in the face of our crises. Laughter is clearly our coping mechanism”. When Maali asks a fellow ghost what are the rules in afterlife, he is told: “No rules, Sir. Like Down There. You make your own.” In his ghostly existence, Maali, who is gay, can float about only when someone mentions his name. Held by arms he cannot see, he ponders: “You were never claustrophobic despite all that time spent in lifelong closets. But, like any reasonable person, living or dead, you’d like to have the option of running away, especially when there is plenty to run from.”

It has been a great year for the subcontinent, with Geetanjali Shree too winning the International Booker Prize for Tomb of Sand (translated by Daisy Rockwell). Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to be awarded the Booker Prize after Michael Ondaatje in 1992 ( The English Patient). Like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka has a rich tradition of authors writing in English, from the late Carl Muller, who was also outrageously funny, to Romesh Gunesekera, Shyam Selvadurai, Andrew Fidel Fernando and others; last year, Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North, also set in the backdrop of the civil war, was shortlisted for the Booker.

The Booker judges heaped praises on Seven Moons for its “ambition… and the hilarious audacity of its narrative techniques,” saying the metaphysical thriller “dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west.” In his acceptance speech, Karunatilaka said through his fiction he wanted to convey that ideas of corruption, race-baiting and cronyism have not worked in Sri Lanka and never will. People of many other countries will relate to this sentiment.