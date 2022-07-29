World

Shakira tax fraud case | Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term

File picture of singer Shakira. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of eight years for the Colombian-born pop star in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Madrid July 29, 2022 17:20 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 17:20 IST

Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of €24 million ($24 million).

Shakira opts to go to trial

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shakira's public relations team says the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including €3 million in interest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Spain
economic offence/ tax evasion
music
Read more...