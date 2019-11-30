International

Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, manhunt underway: Dutch police

Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent

Dutch police said on Friday three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, and a manhunt was underway.

An area on a main shopping street near the town's historic centre was cordoned off, and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

In a separate message, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl and wearing a grey tracksuit.

This is a developing story
