Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: AFP staff

Kabul

30 August 2021 08:09 IST

Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff August 30 morning, a day after the U.S. said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an air strike.

It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the U.S. is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late August 31.

