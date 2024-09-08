ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people shot along highway in U.S.’s Kentucky, ‘Person of Interest’ identified

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:06 am IST - LONDON

Authorities respond to the active shooter situation on Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, urging caution

AP

This image released by the Mount Vernon Fire Department shows traffic stopped during an active shooting on Interstate 75 north of London, Ky on Saturday (September 7, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

“Multiple people were shot Saturday (September 7, 2024) along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky,” authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway. It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

In a video statement, London Mayor Randall Weddle said he was told seven people were hurt, but not all of those were wounded by gunfire. “Some of the victims were injured in a vehicle accident,” he said.

“There are no deceased at this time. No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray,” Mr. Weddle said.

The Sheriff’s office also announced that a “Person of Interest” has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him. The man’s name was given as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 center.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation,” the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter). “Please pray for everyone involved.”

“We will provide more details once they are available,” Mr. Beshear said.

London is a a small city with a population of about 8,000 located about 75 miles (120 miles) south of Lexington.

