 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

Overnight Russian drone attacks in Ukraine’s Odesa cause injuries and damage the buildings. The Ukrainian Military have downed 62 drones

Updated - November 10, 2024 02:11 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
Residents gather next to their destroyed cars and a damaged apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, in Odesa on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Residents gather next to their destroyed cars and a damaged apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, in Odesa on Saturday (November 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

“At least two people were injured and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa,” Ukrainian officials said on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

“The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region said on its social media account. “Garages with cars and property were on fire; residential buildings and shops were damaged.”

Ukraine commander says North Korean troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

Oleh Kiper, Governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.

The Ukrainian Military said its air defence downed 62 out of the record 145 Russian drones launched overnight, while it lost track of 67 drones and 10 more left Ukraine in direction to Russia, Moldova, and Belarus.

Russia open to hearing Trump's proposals for ending the war, an official says

“Odesa and other regions have been affected by the occupiers’ attack. Apartment buildings and private properties were damaged, but there were no casualties,” the Military said on the Telegram messenger.

Video footage posted by the emergency services showed firefighters combing in the dark through a pile of a building debris and an apartment building with blown-out windows, while residents gathered in front.

An 8-hour Russian drone barrage keeps Kyiv on edge as the war in Ukraine nears 1,000 days

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, but thousands of civilians have since died, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Published - November 10, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / unrest, conflicts and war / war / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.