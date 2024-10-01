GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepal death toll climbs to 217 after heavy floods and landslips

So far, 28 people have been missing and 143 sustained injuries due to the natural disaster-related incidents

Published - October 01, 2024 11:39 am IST - Kathmandu

PTI
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, debris is seen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, debris is seen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains | Photo Credit: AP

The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslips across Nepal crossed 215-mark on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), while the number of those gone missing stands at 28, officials said.

The disaster, which began on Thursday (September 26, 2024), continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until Sunday (September 29, 2024), leaving thousands displaced. Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday (September 27, 2024).

However, the weather improved from Sunday (September 29, 2024) in Kathmandu providing some relief to the disaster-affected people.

A man stands next to damaged houses after the deadly flood following heavy rainfall along the bank of Roshi River at Panauti in Kavre, Nepal September 30, 2024

A man stands next to damaged houses after the deadly flood following heavy rainfall along the bank of Roshi River at Panauti in Kavre, Nepal September 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

The death toll in the flood and landslip triggered by three days of continuous rain in Kathmandu and various parts of Nepal has reached 217 as of Tuesday (October 1, 2024) morning. So far, 28 people have been missing and 143 sustained injuries due to the natural disaster-related incidents, according to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari.

Incessant rain from Thursday (September 26, 2024) to Saturday (September 28, 2024) has created havoc across Nepal.

The Kathmandu Valley suffered the most where the death toll crossed 50. More than 20,000 security personnel, including from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, have been deployed for all-out efforts of search, rescue and relief distribution.

Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens in Nepal, death toll rises to over 200

“Those injured are receiving treatment at various health facilities,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Similarly, those affected by the floods and landslip are provided with instant relief materials.

“The government has given priority to search, rescue and relief distribution. The efforts to resume the blocked roadways are currently underway,” Tiwari added.

A man stands next to an overturned vehicle after the deadly flood following heavy rainfall along the bank of Roshi River at Panauti in Kavre, Nepal September 30, 2024.

A man stands next to an overturned vehicle after the deadly flood following heavy rainfall along the bank of Roshi River at Panauti in Kavre, Nepal September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Scientists say that while climate change is changing the amount and timing of rainfall across Asia, a key reason for the rise in the impact of floods is the built environment, including unplanned construction, especially on floodplains, which leaves insufficient areas for water retention and drainage.

The floods and landslip have thrown life out of gear in many parts of the country, with many highways and road stretches disrupted, hundreds of houses and bridges buried or swept away, and hundreds of families displaced.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various places due to road disruption.

Nepal / World / avalanche/landslide / natural disasters

