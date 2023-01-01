Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield

January 01, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Kabul

An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official told AFP.

The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul's international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said.

"A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by IS.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan's minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.