ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed, dozens injured in Alabama mass shooting

Published - September 22, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Washington

Police have not got anyone in custody over the shooting, officer Truman Fitzgerald said, urging the public to provide any information that could help the investigation.

AFP

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A mass shooting involving several assailants has left at least four people dead and dozens wounded in the U.S. State of Alabama, police said on Saturday (September 22, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people" in the Five Points South district of Birmingham just after 11:00 p.m., police officer Truman Fitzgerald told local media.

Officers found two adult males and one adult female who was unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, Mr. Fitzgerald said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A fourth victim died at a local hospital,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting with at least four sustaining life-threatening injuries, Mr. Fitzgerald said.

The others had "various injuries", he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have not got anyone in custody over the shooting, Mr. Fitzgerald said, urging the public to provide any information that could help the investigation.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Fire rescue services at on the scene Saturday night and had cordoned off the area.

This year, there have been at least 403 mass shootings — defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded — across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

At least 12,416 people have been killed in firearms violence this year in the United States, according to the GVA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US