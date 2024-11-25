Bus crash in eastern Brazil leaves 23 dead

Twenty-three people died on Sunday (November 25, 2024) when a bus on a remote mountain road in Brazil's Alagoas State dived into a ravine, regional authorities said.

Rescue services confirmed that 22 died at the scene and another person — a pregnant woman — succumbed after being taken to hospital, the Alagoas state government said in a statement.

Brazilian media said "dozens" of people were injured, and that the bus had been carrying 40 passengers.

The accident occurred near the town of Uniao dos Palmares. State governor Paulo Dantas declared on the social media platform X three days of mourning over the "tragedy."

The bus went off the road in an area difficult to access, in a mountainous area called Serra da Barriga.

